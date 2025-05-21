DOHA -- Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Al-Kaabi, reaffirmed on Tuesday the importance of continuing investment in energy projects, stressing that a fair oil price is essential to ensure the sustainability of production.

Al-Kaabi made this statement during his participation in a panel discussion at the Qatar Economic Forum titled "Global Energy Security and Supply Assurance", with CEO of Conoco Phillips Ryan Lance. He emphasized the growing global need for energy to support economic growth, as the world's population will increase by between 1.5 to 2 billion people over the next 20 to 30 years.

Furthermore, Al-Kaabi discussed the outcomes of former US President Donald Trump's recent visit to Qatar. He highlighted those Qatari American partnerships in the energy sector, including the Golden Pass LNG export project and the Golden Triangle petrochemical plant, which houses the world's largest ethane cracker unit.

For his part, Lance explained that the tariffs imposed by Trump, markets may experience a rise in prices due to these tariffs, and the US has already begun to witness a decline in prices. He added that every commercial system or trade plan requires time to realize its intended economic vision.

