Beneath the bright Omani sun, a quiet transformation is taking root. Fields that once lay exposed to the harsh desert heat may soon be shaded by rows of solar panels - not as a replacement for agriculture, but as its ally. This is agrivoltaics: a forward-thinking approach where farming and solar energy generation go hand in hand, promising a new model of land use for arid regions like Oman.

Agrivoltaics - the practice of combining solar panels with agriculture on the same land - was first proposed in 1981 by German physicist Adolf Goetzberger as a solution to the competing demands for land, food, and energy (AgTech Digest, 2024). By shading crops and reducing water loss while generating electricity, agrivoltaics is particularly suited to arid, sunny regions like Oman. Globally, the market is expanding rapidly: Global Market Insights (2024) valued the agrivoltaics sector at $6.3 billion, forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% through 2034.

A UK-based study by the University of Sheffield (2024) further highlighted that deploying agrivoltaics on 20,272 km² of high-grade farmland could generate around 338 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, while maintaining agricultural output - a model with clear potential for countries seeking sustainable land use. For Oman, where Vision 2040 prioritises both sustainable agriculture and renewable energy, agrivoltaics offers an opportunity to make its land work smarter: producing food, conserving water, and harvesting energy from the sun.

The concept is simple but powerful. By combining agriculture with solar installations, land can serve two purposes at once; growing crops while generating clean electricity. The panels provide shade that reduces evaporation and heat stress for plants, while the ground below helps cool the panels, improving their efficiency. It’s an elegant solution to some of the most pressing challenges facing Oman today: water scarcity, food security, and the urgent need to expand renewable energy.

Earlier this year, Oman announced plans for its first large-scale agrivoltaics project: a 300-acre agri-solar park backed by an investment of over RO 61 million. Singapore’s V-Plus Agritech will contribute advanced technologies, including vertical aquaponics and circular farming systems. The project supports Oman’s Vision 2040, which calls for economic diversification and greater sustainability across all sectors.

Few countries are better suited to agrivoltaics than Oman. The Sultanate enjoys year-round sunshine — an abundant natural resource that remains underutilized. At the same time, water is precious, and conventional agriculture faces rising challenges due to climate change. In this context, the ability to grow food while producing clean power and conserving water represents a major opportunity.

The country’s recent momentum in solar energy supports this path. By the end of 2025, Oman’s small and mid-scale solar capacity is expected to reach about 130 MW, and the launch of giga-scale solar projects signals growing ambition. Integrating agrivoltaics into this mix could multiply the benefits, generating local jobs, enhancing food resilience, and positioning Oman as a regional leader in sustainable land use.

For Oman, agrivoltaics is more than a technological innovation — it’s part of a broader journey toward a balanced, sustainable future where land works harder and smarter for the people who depend on it. If successful, the first projects could pave the way for more; transforming the landscape of farming, energy, and opportunity in the years to come.

