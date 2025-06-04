As artificial intelligence becomes central to modern economies, the global surge in high-performance data centres is driving significant increases in electricity consumption and carbon emissions. These digital facilities underpin technological progress but are among the fastest-growing energy consumers globally.

With data centres accounting for 2 to 3% of global electricity use, and this figure is expected to climb with the expansion of AI applications, digital twins, and large language models, the need for sustainable infrastructure is more urgent than ever. Oman, with its strategic location in the GCC and abundant renewable energy potential, is well-placed to lead this sustainable digital revolution.

Oman Vision 2040 outlines Oman’s road map toward a diversified and knowledge-based economy. With vast potential in renewable energy, particularly solar and wind, combined with its advancing hydrogen economy, CCUS (carbon capture, utilisation, and storage) initiatives, and LNG infrastructure, Oman can become a leader in sustainable digital transformation.

The country can capitalise on its clean energy ecosystem to host AI infrastructure that is not only energy-efficient but also climate-aligned.

Recent efforts by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT), including the establishment of the National Centre for Space, Advanced Technologies, and Artificial Intelligence, reflect a growing commitment to integrate AI across key sectors.

Energy is a priority, and integrating AI with energy systems will be essential to ensure efficient, resilient, and scalable data infrastructure. In particular, AI-optimised energy management systems and predictive cooling models can minimise operational costs and reduce carbon emissions.

From a technical standpoint, Oman must invest in sustainable thermal management technologies suitable for its arid climate. Innovations such as liquid immersion cooling, thermal energy storage systems, and advanced hybrid air-liquid systems should be piloted.

These technologies not only reduce energy consumption but also enhance system reliability under high ambient temperatures.

Coupling these with renewable-powered microgrids and smart grid integration can improve grid stability and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. Additionally, research into AI-enabled fault prediction, load balancing, and real-time optimisation of cooling and power systems is crucial for operational efficiency.

Strategically, a national R&D lab hosted at Sultan Qaboos University, supported by MoTCIT, industrial zones like Sohar and Duqm, and international technology partners, could serve as a testbed for future-ready data centre solutions.

Such a lab would facilitate applied research, prototype demonstration, and the development of localised cooling and hydrogen-based power systems. This initiative would enhance in-country value (ICV), promote workforce development, and support capacity building in AI-energy convergence.

Oman must view sustainable data centres as essential to its digital future and climate leadership. Beyond meeting regional digital demand, these centres can become engines for innovation, clean technology commercialisation, and economic diversification.

By investing in targeted R&D, smart infrastructure, and public-private collaborations, Oman can position itself as a regional hub for clean energy-powered digital ecosystems aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and global net-zero targets.

