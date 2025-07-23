From the desert interiors of Ibri to the coastal winds of Dhofar, Oman’s energy future is shifting dramatically. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals’ Annual Report 2024 outlines a bold transition: the establishment of seven dedicated Renewable Energy Zones across Dhofar, Duqm, Al-Ghazir, Manah, Ibri, Sur, and Musandam. These zones are not just strategic points on a map—they represent a national commitment to sustainability, economic diversification, and energy security.

With long-term targets to generate 30% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, Oman is investing heavily in solar and wind power. Utility-scale solar farms in Manah and Ibri are already under development, and the expansion of wind energy projects in Dhofar and Duqm is underway. These zones were selected for their geographic strengths—solar intensity, wind potential, and access to existing infrastructure—making them ideal for large-scale clean energy deployment.

Yet Oman’s ambitions go further. The report highlights the country’s emerging role as a green hydrogen leader. Backed by abundant land and renewables, Oman aims to produce one million tonnes of renewable hydrogen annually by 2030, ramping up to 3.75 million tonnes by 2040 and 8.5 million tonnes by 2050. These targets would position Oman as the largest hydrogen exporter in the Middle East and among the top globally.

To enable this, Oman has allocated approximately 50,000 square kilometers of land for hydrogen development—an area equivalent to the size of Slovakia. Through the government-backed entity Hydrom, a total of eight project agreements have been signed to date. These integrated projects combine solar, wind, desalinated water, and hydrogen production infrastructure, all focused on export readiness.

Oman’s strategy centers around green ammonia as the primary carrier for hydrogen exports. With existing port infrastructure and planned upgrades in Salalah, Duqm, and Sur, the country is well-positioned to deliver competitively priced ammonia to global markets. By 2030, Oman’s hydrogen production costs are projected to fall to around $1.60 per kilogram, supported by some of the world’s lowest renewable energy prices—between $25 and $35 per megawatt-hour.

The economic outlook is equally compelling. The clean hydrogen economy could bring in $33 billion in investments by 2030, while generating an estimated $2 billion in annual revenues from exports. Domestically, switching from fossil-based hydrogen to renewable hydrogen in refineries and industry could cut CO₂ emissions by more than 7 million tonnes annually—roughly 7% of Oman’s 2021 baseline—and save over 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas each year.

These developments are part of a broader vision aligned with Oman Vision 2040. The government is also advancing regulatory frameworks, land auctions, and international certification to ensure credibility and competitiveness in emerging green markets. In parallel, Oman is exploring domestic hydrogen use in steelmaking and high-temperature industrial processes, setting the stage for low-carbon manufacturing clusters in the future.

While the global hydrogen market remains in its infancy, Oman’s proactive approach—coupled with its geographic, economic, and political advantages—makes it a serious contender in the race toward a net-zero future. The Annual Report 2024 paints a picture not just of aspirations, but of measurable progress, real partnerships, and structural reform.

Oman’s clean energy transformation is no longer a distant goal. It is an evolving national strategy, already underway—anchored in data, powered by sunlight and wind, and steadily redefining the country’s place in the global energy landscape.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

