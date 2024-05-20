Riyadh: Units from the Saudi Armed Forces continue their participation in the Eager Lion 2024 exercise held in Jordan.

In furtherance of the joint action concept, the armed forces participating in the exercise carried out field maneuvers alongside troops from 32 countries.



The field exercises involved joint targeting operations, missile air defense, and counter-terrorism operations in populated areas, in addition to hostage-liberation operations, defense and attack operations with vehicles and tanks, cyber operations, information operations, and strategic communications.



The exercise aims to exchange experiences and train on planning and implementing joint and missile defense operations, in addition to carrying out anti-terrorism and maritime security operations to confront regional threats. It also intends to train the participating forces on border security operations and develop the capabilities of military units to confront and manage crises.