NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs has appointed Aekloveya Shyam as head of mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in the Global Real Estate Group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Shyam previously served as a managing director in the Healthcare Group within Investment Banking, where he participated in several multi-billion dollar transactions across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Shyam will focus on strategic transactions and advisory services, reporting to Mike Graziano and Andy Jonas, co-heads of the global Real state group. He joined Goldman in 2011 as an associate, and was named managing director in 2019.

A Goldman spokesperson has confirmed the content of the memo.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in New York; Editing by Rashmi Aich)