Arcapita Group Holdings, the global alternative investment firm, has announced the launch of Lintara Properties, a dedicated real estate asset manager, developer and investment advisor, operating in key regional markets, including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain.

A major player in the region, the Bahrain-headquartered Arcapita manages more than $1 billion in industrial real estate assets across the GCC, serving a diversified tenant base that includes global and regional leaders such as DSV, Obeikan, and Iron Mountain.

The new entity, Lintara will provide asset management and development services to Arcapita’s existing and future GCC industrial real estate funds, positioning these funds with the scale and market reach to drive accelerated growth.

With this foundation, Lintara is well positioned to be the partner of choice for logistics and industrial tenants pursuing strategic expansion across the region.

Launching with a defined pipeline of new industrial parks in strategic markets, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Lintara’s mandate spans the full real estate value chain - from initial concept and design through construction, completion, and handover - ensuring the delivery of quality, market-tailored industrial assets.

Arcapita Group Holdings CEO Hisham Abdulrahman Al Raee said: "The launch of Lintara Properties marks a pivotal step in advancing Arcapita’s position as one of the region’s leading investors in the industrial and logistics real estate sector. By combining institutional discipline with deep local expertise, Lintara is uniquely positioned to scale with purpose, drive transformative value, and support the region’s evolving economic priorities."

"This strategic expansion allows us to capture high-growth industrial development opportunities that perfectly complement our established core industrial strategy," he stated.

On the new venture, Lintara Properties CEO Isa Husam Al Khalifa said: "We see real estate not just as infrastructure, but as a catalyst for economic progress, helping businesses across the region thrive. We combine strategic thinking with on-the-ground execution to deliver tailored solutions at scale. Our promise is simple: to turn our partners’ vision into reality through operational excellence and earned trust."

In addition to asset management, Lintara will offer strategic advisory services to investors, helping them unlock the full potential of their portfolios through targeted value-add initiatives.

Led by CEO Isa Al Khalifa, Lintara’s management team brings decades of real estate experience, extensive regional and global insight, and a strong network of industry relationships.

By leveraging its development expertise and deep market insights, the platform will focus on securing long-term returns by securing long leases, attracting high-quality tenants, and enhancing overall asset performance.

The launch of Lintara represents a new chapter in Arcapita’s real estate strategy, combining local market insight with international standards of governance, performance, and asset optimization.

It also supports Arcapita’s objective of managing real estate assets that contribute to the region’s economic transformation, underpinned by high-impact government initiatives, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP).

