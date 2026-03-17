African mining markets are experiencing a sharp rise in greenfield exploration as governments and investors move to secure new mineral reserves and strengthen production pipelines.

Countries including South Africa, Ghana, and Namibia are expanding exploration activity to meet growing global demand for minerals, particularly critical minerals expected to see demand quadruple by 2040.

High prices for gold and other commodities are also driving exploration as a strategy for economic growth, job creation, and industrial diversification.

South Africa is reinforcing its global leadership in platinum group metals, chrome, and manganese while revitalising its gold and iron ore sectors.

In 2025, the government issued 358 new prospecting rights and 32 mining rights and allocated R2 billion to support junior mining companies.

These efforts form part of a broader plan to mobilise R2 trillion in investment and unlock vast untapped mineral resources.

Ghana currently hosts more than 90 exploration projects and has attracted over $20 billion in mining investment in the past two years.

While maintaining its position as Africa’s leading gold producer, the country is also exploring deposits of bauxite, manganese, iron ore, cobalt, and nickel.

Namibia is accelerating licensing reforms and digital systems to process more than 800 new exploration applications.

Across the continent, countries such as Zambia and Guinea are also expanding exploration to support long-term mining development. -OGN/TradeArabia News Service