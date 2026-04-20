Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has prequalified 17 local companies to compete for 11 mining sites in the Al-Summan crushers complex in the Eastern Province.

The sites are designated for the extraction of aggregates and crusher materials and cover 9 square kilometres, the ministry said in a statement.

The shortlisted companies include:

Gateway General Contracting

Al-Nammal Contracting

Shibh Al Jazira Contracting

Abdulrahman Zayed Al-Muhatib

Ansab General Contracting

Alejtiyaz Contracting

Abdulali Alajmi

Economic Center Contracting

Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting

Dalba Contracting

Western Baynunah Group

Al-Tawi Building & Construction

Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rashed and Sons

Al-Muhathal General Contracting

Al Osais Contracting

Solaiman Bin Saleh Al-Mohileb

Majed Mohammed Al-Othaib Contracting

These companies are required to submit financial guarantees to enter the competition, after which they may proceed to bid for the designated sites based on their selections, the statement said.

The competitive process consists of several stages, including registration and application, company qualification, the bidding phase, and the announcement of winners.

The application submission date ran from 15 February to 6 March 2026.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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