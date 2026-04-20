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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has prequalified 17 local companies to compete for 11 mining sites in the Al-Summan crushers complex in the Eastern Province.
The sites are designated for the extraction of aggregates and crusher materials and cover 9 square kilometres, the ministry said in a statement.
The shortlisted companies include:
- Gateway General Contracting
- Al-Nammal Contracting
- Shibh Al Jazira Contracting
- Abdulrahman Zayed Al-Muhatib
- Ansab General Contracting
- Alejtiyaz Contracting
- Abdulali Alajmi
- Economic Center Contracting
- Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting
- Dalba Contracting
- Western Baynunah Group
- Al-Tawi Building & Construction
- Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rashed and Sons
- Al-Muhathal General Contracting
- Al Osais Contracting
- Solaiman Bin Saleh Al-Mohileb
- Majed Mohammed Al-Othaib Contracting
These companies are required to submit financial guarantees to enter the competition, after which they may proceed to bid for the designated sites based on their selections, the statement said.
The competitive process consists of several stages, including registration and application, company qualification, the bidding phase, and the announcement of winners.
The application submission date ran from 15 February to 6 March 2026.
(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)
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