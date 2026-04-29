The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), among the world's top 10 phosphate producers, expects business to boom following a joint venture agreement with Oman to build two industrial plants, its CEO said.

JPMC already achieved record performance in 2025, with its production climbing to an all time high of more than 12 million tonnes and sales to 11.5 million tonnes, Abdul Wahab Al-Rawad said in comments published on JPMC website on Sunday.

Growth was driven by increased global demand for high-quality, low-impurity Jordanian phosphate, which meets competitive specifications in international markets, he said.

The output surge boosted the company’s net profits to a record 600 million Jordanian dinars ($840 million) and revenues to JOD 1.4 billion last year, he said.

Al-Rawad revealed that major strategic projects are currently underway, including establishment of a sulphuric acid production facility with a capacity of 900,000 tonnes per year and a phosphoric acid production plant with a capacity of 300,000 tonnes/year.

Other key projects include a phosphoric acid production plant in Jordan in partnership with Oman’s state-owned OQ and another project in southern Oman's Salalah city for the production of DAP and MAP fertilisers.

“These projects will spur business and bolster Jordan’s position on the global mining map,” he said, noting that Jordan controls the world’s fifth largest phosphate wealth.

JPMC said last year that it is planning to invest nearly JOD1.27 billion ($1.8 billion) in new projects within a short-term expansion strategy.

Founded in 1949, JPMC is a public holding company and operates in the mining and phosphate fertiliser manufacturing sectors.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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