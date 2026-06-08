DUBAI - The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company known for its treatments for diabetes, obesity and rare diseases, to strengthen cooperation in pharmaceutical manufacturing through advanced technologies and support the development of an innovative, sustainable pharmaceutical ecosystem.

The memorandum aims to enhance collaboration in supply chain security by increasing in-country value and expanding partnerships that support the continuity of pharmaceutical supplies. It is also expected to strengthen the resilience of the healthcare sector and help ensure the sustainable availability of medicines across the UAE.

The agreement includes talent development and capacity-building programmes through training initiatives, knowledge exchange and professional development pathways. It will further provide Emirati talent and students with opportunities to participate in academic, internship and hands-on programmes within the pharmaceutical sector.

In the areas of innovation, research and development, the memorandum seeks to establish a supportive regulatory environment that accelerates the introduction of innovative therapies and expands access to them. It will also promote greater participation by UAE-based institutions and stakeholders in product development and research projects related to the company's activities.

The partnership is expected to enhance the readiness and resilience of the UAE's pharmaceutical sector, strengthen the sustainability of its ecosystem, expand opportunities for innovation and development, and reinforce the country's position among the region's and world's leading hubs for advanced pharmaceutical industries.