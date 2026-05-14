MUSCAT - 2025 marked a qualitative shift in Oman’s minerals sector, underscoring the accelerated development of mining as a promising driver of economic diversification, said Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

This was demonstrated through the signing of several agreements and mining concession areas covering copper, chromium and salt resources, contributing to future revenues and increasing the sector’s contribution to GDP, with expectations of accelerated growth in the coming years driven by the commencement of operations in new concession areas.

Speaking at the annual media briefing, Al Aufi said this direction also aligns with a national vision to strengthen local content through the development of national capabilities and the localisation of industries and services associated with the sector. In addition, a significant milestone was achieved with the completion of the digitalisation of all operations through the “Taqa” platform, enhancing efficiency, transparency and the overall investment environment.

In 2025, four concession areas were offered for investment, with bids currently under evaluation, alongside 28 active concession areas operated by 13 companies.

He added that further progress will be advanced during 2026 through the offering of three additional concession areas and three public investment sites, reflecting growing confidence among investors and international partners in the Omani market.

Eng Saud al Mahrouqi, Director General of Minerals, delivered a visual presentation highlighting the continued positive growth indicators achieved by Oman’s minerals sector, driven by a package of development policies aimed at enhancing investment attractiveness, maximising added value and reinforcing environmental sustainability principles, thereby supporting the sector’s role as a key driver of economic diversification.

Data presented showed that the sector recorded the signing of six new concession agreements during 2025, bringing the total number of mining concession areas to 28. Copper concentrate exports also witnessed notable growth, reaching approximately 95,000 tonnes, while total investments exceeded RO 105 million.

As part of efforts to further develop the investment environment, focus was placed on expanding the offering of concession areas and public investment sites, alongside enhancing the business environment through the digital “Taqa” platform and adopting smart regulatory systems to monitor mining operations, strengthening governance and compliance standards.

The sector also achieved strong production performance, with total output reaching approximately 65 million tonnes, while sales amounted to 60 million tonnes with a total value nearing RO 159 million.

On the sustainability front, the sector continues to adopt responsible mining practices through reducing environmental impact, requiring companies to conduct environmental impact assessments, implementing mine rehabilitation programmes and supporting innovation in low emission mining technologies, in line with the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Looking ahead, the sector’s ambitious strategy is focused on expanding the exploration of strategic minerals, strengthening local manufacturing to reduce the export of raw materials, supporting the Minerals Trading Company as a national arm for marketing mineral products and offering additional concession areas and public investment sites.

This upward trajectory underscores the minerals sector’s accelerating role in strengthening its contribution to the national economy, while creating broader opportunities for investment and the sustainable utilisation of natural resources.

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