Muscat – The Ministry of Energy and Minerals, on behalf of the government of the Sultanate of Oman, on Thursday signed a mining concession agreement with Manganese Majan Company for Concession Area No 25B in North Sharqiyah Governorate.

The agreement forms part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to expand exploration and mining activities and develop the minerals sector, supporting the optimal utilisation of natural resources and advancing targets under Oman Vision 2040.

The agreement was signed by H E Salim Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, and Mustafa Salim al Azri, CEO of Manganese Majan Company.

Manganese Majan Company is a partnership between Al Ferdous Mining Company, an Omani firm, and Farco Iranian Company. Both partners have expertise in the exploration and mining of manganese and other metallic ores, as well as in developing related industries, including processing plants and specialised equipment for mineral beneficiation.

Under the agreement, the company has been granted exploration and mining rights for Concession Area No 25B, which covers around 747 sqkm. The site was awarded through a competitive tender via the ministry’s ‘Taqa’ platform.

Located in North Sharqiyah, the concession area is characterised by significant geological diversity, including the Al Hawasinah Formation, ophiolitic rocks and sedimentary deposits. It contains promising mineral resources, particularly manganese and associated minerals.

The agreement includes the implementation of an initial exploration programme lasting two to three years. This will include topographical, geochemical and geophysical surveys, as well as the preparation of geological maps covering about 90% of the concession area. Drilling and trenching activities will also be undertaken to collect data across 50–70% of the site. The programme involves investments exceeding RO1.5mn.

In a statement carried by the Oman News Agency, H E Al Aufi said the agreement aligns with the ministry’s strategy to enhance exploration and utilisation of mineral resources while creating an attractive investment environment to draw high-quality investments. This, he said, supports economic diversification and strengthens local value addition.

He noted that Concession Area No 25B is considered highly prospective and that advanced exploration programmes would help assess its mining potential and unlock new investment opportunities. He added that the project would also facilitate knowledge transfer and help develop national expertise, noting that the foreign partner holds a patent for upgrading low-grade ores.

H E Al Aufi said the agreement is the fourth of its kind signed in North Sharqiyah, reflecting the governorate’s rich mineral potential, including copper, chromium, manganese and laterite, and supporting the growth of Oman’s mining sector.

The minister added that the ministry continues to implement a range of initiatives to boost investment and ensure sustainability in the sector. These include updating the legal and regulatory framework in line with global best practices, enhancing transparency, and designating economically viable mining zones. These efforts are supported by advanced infrastructure, including world-class ports and integrated industrial zones.

On his part, Al Azri said Manganese Majan Company is committed to executing its work programme in line with the highest technical and environmental standards, leveraging its combined expertise to deliver strong outcomes that support the sector’s sustainability and strengthen value chains linked to metal industries in Oman.