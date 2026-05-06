MUSCAT: SOHAR Port and Freezone, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, has launched an Energy Efficiency Guide for Industrial Buildings, aimed at improving operational performance and reducing costs across its industrial ecosystem.

Unveiled under the auspices of Mohsen bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the guide provides a structured framework to help investors assess energy use, identify inefficiencies and implement targeted improvements at facility level.

It serves as a technical reference with defined methodologies and key performance indicators covering cooling efficiency, energy consumption, water heating intensity, and the performance of lighting, air conditioning and ventilation systems. These metrics are intended to support more informed operational and investment decisions.

Al Hadhrami highlighted the importance of such practical tools in advancing the energy sector’s transformation, noting their role in reducing consumption, improving efficiency and lowering operating costs within industrial facilities.

Dr Abdullah bin Sulaiman al Abri, Vice President of Sustainability and Acting Director of Health, Safety, Security and Environment at SOHAR Port and Freezone, said buildings — including offices, warehouses and workshops — account for a significant share of industrial energy use and present clear opportunities for efficiency gains. He added that the guide offers a unified framework that translates technical standards into measurable outcomes, reinforcing Sohar’s commitment to sustainable industrial growth.

Engineer Mohsen bin Sulaiman al Jabri, Director General of the Oman Zero Neutrality Centre, said the guide could deliver energy savings of 15 to 20 per cent within relatively short payback periods, positioning it as a scalable solution to support the Sultanate’s emissions reduction goals.

The framework draws on internationally recognised standards, including ASHRAE 90.1 and 105, the IPMVP protocol for performance measurement and ISO 6946 for thermal efficiency. It also aligns with the Omani Building Code and occupational safety regulations under Ministerial Decision No. 286/2008, while supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The initiative reinforces SOHAR Port and Freezone’s broader strategy to promote sustainable industrial development, enhance competitiveness and attract investment aligned with low-emission market requirements.

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