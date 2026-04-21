Aluminium Arabia has announced the participation of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources as a strategic partner for its upcoming edition, thus reinforcing the kingdom’s commitment to advancing its aluminium and mining sectors in line with Vision 2030.

This strategic move underscores the Ministry’s role in driving industrial diversification, strengthening value chains, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global hub for aluminium production and innovation.

Through this, the Ministry aims to accelerate non-oil GDP growth by further boosting the aluminium industry’s position as a targeted sector within the National Industrial Strategy, which targets a mining sector contribution of SAR240 billion ($64 billion) by 2030.

The Ministry’s participation will provide high level strategic visibility and thought leadership, while supporting policy development and ecosystem enablement across the aluminium sector, said the event organisers.

The upcoming edition of Aluminium Arabia will take place from June 15 to 17 in Riyadh, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and global stakeholders to shape the future of the Aluminium sector in the region, following a recent update to the event schedule.

The platform will also highlight Saudi Arabia’s competitive advantages, including world class industrial assets such as Ma’aden’s Ras AlKhair complex, to attract foreign direct investment and global industry players.

The event is expected to facilitate B2B engagement, enabling partnerships, technology transfer and the development of advanced manufacturing clusters. It will also support job creation, skills development, and Saudization efforts within downstream Aluminium industries.

In addition, the Ministry will leverage the platform to promote sustainable practices, strengthen international collaboration, and gain insights into global market trends and emerging technologies.

As a strategic partner, the Ministry aims to drive investment and strengthen connectivity and efficiency across the sector’s stakeholder ecosystem.

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