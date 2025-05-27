Wells Fargo has hired James Hawkins in its commercial real estate team for Europe, Middle East and Africa to lead its capital markets efforts, including focusing on structured finance.

He is based in London and reports to Nicola Free, head of CRE for EMEA.

Hawkins joined from Standard Chartered, where he was in its global credit markets team for almost two years, according to his profile on LinkedIn. He previously spent 11 years at Barclays, including in securitised product solutions and real estate, his profile showed.

Source: IFR