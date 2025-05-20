Arab Finance: BASF Agriculture Solutions, a business unit of the chemical giant BASF, has appointed Youssef Babouih as Country Manager for BASF Agricultural Solutions in Egypt and the Middle East, effective February 2025.

Youssef has a 20-year of experience in sales and market development, including over 12 years of specialization in the agribusiness sector.

Throughout his career, he enjoys a strong track record in strategic execution, customer engagement, and driving growth across North Africa and the Middle East.

Youssef previously served as Country Manager for Northwest Africa and Managing Director of Nunhems Maroc under BASF APV.

“Egypt and the Middle East are rapidly evolving markets with unique needs and tremendous potential. I look forward to working with our partners, customers, and BASF teams to deliver sustainable, tailored solutions that empower growers and support food security across the region,” Babouih commented.

