PwC Middle East has announced the admission of 62 new partners to its partnership in the region. This reflects the firm’s commitment to investing in talent and strengthening leadership across the region.

The new partners span all lines of service, bringing a breadth of expertise and leadership to the firm, said a statement from PwC Middle East.

Reflecting its continued focus on inclusion, 26% of the new partners are women, a meaningful step toward a more diverse and representative partnership group, it stated.

A leading provider of audit and advisory services, PwC Middle East boasts over 12,000 people across 12 countries in 30 offices.

"Our new partners represent the depth of talent and diversity across our region. Each brings a unique perspective and proven leadership to help our clients grow and transform with confidence," remarked Hani Ashkar, Senior Partner at PwC Middle East.

"I’m proud to welcome them into the partnership as we continue to invest in our people, expand our impact, and deliver on our commitment to the region," he added.

This milestone reinforces the firm’s ambition to scale its presence across industries, geographies, and capabilities, while continuing to support the region’s transformation agendas.-TradeArabia News Service

