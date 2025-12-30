Gold prices rebounded on Tuesday from the previous session's ​near two-week low, as buyers of the safe-haven metal returned following a brief spell of profit-taking.

Spot gold was ⁠up 1% at $4,374.76 per ounce at 0917 GMT. On Monday it posted its biggest daily percentage loss ⁠in more than ‌two months in a retreat from Friday's record high of $4,549.71 to its lowest since December 17.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery were up 1.1% at $4,391.30/oz.

"The selloff ⁠yesterday had the hallmarks of profit taking and repositioning ahead of the New Year....buyers are likely returning as the structural conditions of this rally - a weaker U.S. dollar and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty - still remain," said Zain Vawda, analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA. Bullion has climbed 66% this ⁠year, its biggest annual gain ​since 1979, fuelled by monetary easing, geopolitical tensions, central bank buying and rising holdings in exchange-traded funds.

The Federal Reserve will release ‍minutes of its December meeting later on Tuesday, which are expected to show divisions inside the central bank on the ​trajectory of monetary policy next year.

Traders are currently pricing in two rate cuts next year. Non-yielding assets tend to do well in a low interest rate environment. On the geopolitical front, Russia accused Ukraine on Monday of trying to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence and vowed retaliation, denting prospects for a peace deal.

Spot silver was up 3.3% at $74.61 per ounce. It hit an all-time high of $83.62 in the previous session before logging its biggest daily loss since August 2020.

Silver has surged 159% this year, driven by its inclusion on the U.S. critical minerals list, supply deficits and growing industrial and investor ⁠appetite.

"Gold will need to solidify its hold above the $4,000/oz threshold ‌for bullish momentum to remain in play, while silver's next major test will be holding above the psychological $50/oz handle before reclaiming the $80/oz level," Vawda said.

Spot platinum rose 3.5% to $2,182.30 per ounce. ‌It also touched a ⁠record high on Monday, of $2,478.50, before logging its biggest-ever one-day drop.

Palladium rose 1% to $1,632.56 per ounce, after falling ⁠16% on Monday.

