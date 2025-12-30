Shanghai copper declined on Tuesday, as profit-taking and weaker Chinese demand weighed on the market amid a broader ‍risk-off turn.

The most-traded contract ‍on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed daytime trading down 2.36% to 98,090 yuan ($14,031.50) per metric ​ton, as of 0330 GMT, after briefly touching 96,010 yuan, the lowest since December 25.

The benchmark three-month copper on ⁠the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.76% to $12,437.50 a ton as of 0710 GMT.

Lower copper prices encouraged some dip-buying, helping trim losses, traders ⁠said.

The ‌red metal was still supported by the outlook of a supply shortage after unexpected mine outages and growing shipments to the U.S. market, as well as an up beat demand ⁠outlook thanks to the energy transition and data center demand.

The decline in Shanghai copper was an extension of easing since Asian afternoon trading hours, when the red metal pulled back from record highs hit last week, weighed by profit-taking ahead of year-end and weaker demand in China amid high prices.

The Yangshan copper ⁠premium , a gauge of Chinese appetite for ​imported copper, declined to $53 a ton on Monday, down from $55 previously but still an improvement from below $40 since mid-October.

Copper also took a hit ‍from investors' broader shift to a risk-off stance. Both gold and silver saw a reversal from record highs on Monday.

Investors continued to monitor ​the U.S. Federal Reserve after President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to sue Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while waiting for minutes of the central bank's December meeting to be published later on Tuesday.

Among other SHFE base metals, tin led the decline, with the Shanghai contract declining 4.68% to 326,330 yuan a ton.

High tin prices weighed on China's domestic demand for the soldering metal, with stock levels continuing to rise.

Deliverable tin stocks in SHFE sheds rose to 8,477 tons last week, according to the exchange's weekly stock report on Friday.

The benchmark three-month tin, however, rose 1.80% to $41,475 a ton.

Nickel surged. The most-active nickel contract in Shanghai surged 3.86% to 132,390 yuan a ton, ⁠after touching a nine-month high of 134,480 yuan.

The benchmark three-month nickel also ‌rose, up 3.71% to reach $16,400 a ton after touching a nine-month high of $16,700.

The recent strength in nickel comes from the reported plan of the Indonesian government to slash 2026 nickel output.

Elsewhere on SHFE, aluminium nudged 0.13% ‌higher, zinc gained ⁠0.67%, while lead dipped 0.17%.

Among other LME metals, aluminium rose 0.63%, zinc added 0.86% and lead climbed 0.70%.

($1 = 6.9907 ⁠Chinese yuan renminbi)

