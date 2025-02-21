Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) and Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Center (Ammroc) have signed a landmark deal with Pannesma Company, in a move aimed at strengthening the defence industry collaboration between Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Pannesma is a key subsidiary of Atheeb, a major diversified group based in Saudi Arabia with expertise in shipping stevedoring, real estate as well as contracting and provision of military hard ware in the Middle East.

The agreement is set to strengthen collaboration in advanced aircraft maintenance, upgrades, and overhaul services bolstering the commitment of all parties to long-term industry growth, said senior officials at the signing ceremony held on the sidelines of IDEX 2025.

UAE-owned entity Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) is the core service provider for the country's Ministry of Defence and holds several maintenance and service contracts across the region, while Ammroc is a premier provider of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for military and commercial aviation.

Bringing together the expertise of three industry leaders provides operators in Saudi Arabia with access to world-class MRO facilities as well as the comprehensive development of tailored programmes for both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft to optimise cost efficiency and operational readiness, they stated.

Beyond the impact on aviation operations, this partnership emphasizes the strong ties and trust that lay between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE and further reinforces the shared vision of co-operation between both nations.

GAL Chief Executive Officer Mahmood Alhay Alhameli said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Pannesma, leveraging our legacy of maintenance expertise in the UAE to be able to provide similar services for customers in Saudi Arabia."

"This agreement marks a milestone as our first partnership servicing KSA and underscores the impact that co-operation like this has on enhancing regional defense capabilities and establishing the Middle East as a center of aerospace excellence," he stated.

Ammroc CEO Jassim Al Marzooqi said the alliance with GAL and Pannesma marks a new phase in advancing aerospace maintenance and overhaul capabilities across the region.

"By leveraging our combined expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and state-of-the-art facilities, we are setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency, innovation, and mission readiness. This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to excellence and aligns with our vision of building a modern, resilient defence industry in the region, further solidifying our position as a leading international hub," he added.

Major Generaal (Ret) Saad O. Albaiz, CEO for Atheeb Group and Pannesma, said: "When strong teams such as Pannesma, GAL and Ammroc form strategic partnerships, it consistently spurs innovation, increases productivity and plays a pivotal role in achieving better readiness rates, greater efficiency and cost effectiveness for our customers."

"The positive impact that this partnership creates, develops a conduit for a stream of innovative advancements and will usher in a new era of cutting-edge aviation technologies for the Middle East," stated Albaiz.

This strategic alliance also serves in advancing the technological and operational capabilities within the region, further establishing a new benchmark for delivering excellence in the defense and aerospace sector, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).