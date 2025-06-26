Witthal Gulf Industries has announced that it has signed a 50-year land lease agreement with the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad Group) for the establishment of its new plant in Taweelah region of the UAE capital.

A part of Singapore-based Witthal Group, the company stands at the forefront of the global commodities market, ethically sourcing and trading essential materials such as rubber, tyres, minerals, and lithium ore to fuel sustainable industrial growth and strengthen critical global supply chains.

It has a significant presence across the Middle East, Asia, and West Africa region.

As part of the deal, Witthal Gulf Industries will invest AED40 million ($11 million) for the project that will establish the UAE’s first lithium battery recycling plant in Kezad.

The plant will leverage cutting-edge technology for recycling end-of-phase batteries used in manufacturing industries, particularly electric vehicles, solar farms and other renewable energy systems to recover valuable materials such as black mass, copper and aluminium, and produce sustainable alternatives.

As both Kezad Group and Witthal Gulf Industries envision a sustainable future for industrial development, the collaboration is slated to create a robust infrastructure for responsible recycling of lithium batteries, said a top official.

"Both these groups are driven by the same vision for sustainability," stated Abdullah Al Hameli, the CEO of the Economic Cities and Free Zones at AD Ports Group.

"The partnership is based on a solid foundation that will provide the platform for innovation, and focus on technological advancements that contribute to sustainable industry growth in Kezad," he stated.

"Kezad Group is excited to facilitate and support a project that offers sustainable solutions for industry waste, and aligns with the UAE’s net zero goals," he added.

CEO Suresh Kumar Nalappa (Vijayendra) said Witthal Gulf Industries was excited to start its journey in Kezad.

"We are thrilled to be part of an ecosystem that not only provides the best resources but also encourages collaboration and innovation," he stated.

"We are confident that with our shared goals for sustainability, we will continue to push boundaries, address market demands responsibly, and ignite a new era of growth for both parties," said Nalappa.

By addressing the critical need for responsible battery disposal, this initiative by Witthal Gulf Industries will contribute to the development of a circular economy.

The recycling project will ensure the efficient reuse of resources, and minimise environmental impact by reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

