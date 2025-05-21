JUBAIL — The Saudi Naval Forces and their US counterparts concluded on Monday the "Naval Defender 25" exercise at King Abdulaziz Naval Base, the site of the Eastern Fleet, in Jubail in the Eastern Province.

The exercise was part of military cooperation to enhance maritime security, protect territorial waters, and enhance joint combat readiness.



During the exercise, the two forces implemented advanced combat scenarios, such as dealing with live ammunition against hostile targets, formations of naval battleships, maritime rescue operations, countering enemy boats and drones, and live firing.



The exercise also included training in anti-submarine warfare and naval formations, contributing to enhancing combat readiness in complex maritime environments.

