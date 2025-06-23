DOHA: Qatar has strongly condemned the Iranian attack that targeted Al Udeid Air Base this evening.

Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Qatari Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

He described it as a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. Dr. Al Ansari affirmed that Qatar reserves the right to a direct response proportionate to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression, in accordance with international law.

Dr. Al Ansari stated to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Qatari air defences successfully thwarted the attack and repelled the missiles. He also noted that the Ministry of Defence would issue a clarifying statement regarding the circumstances of the attack at a later time.