DOHA: Qatar Armed Forces signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in the United States of America.

The agreement aims for cooperation, which will be represented in support from the association and providing the Central Firefighting Unit with firefighting laws and standards, fire safety programmes, and participation in fire-related research, in addition to participating in awareness conferences, training and qualification programmes, and granting certificates to members, which will have an impact in gaining experience and developing the work of the Central Firefighting Unit.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is a global organisation working in the areas of fire prevention and safety, emergency services, and public education. NFPA aims to reduce the risk of death, injury, and loss of property resulting from fire, electricity, and related hazards, in addition to developing and maintaining the rules and standards used to reduce the probability and effects of fires and other risks.

The signing ceremony was attended by Brig (Eng/Sea) Ali Mohammed Al-Roumi Al-Marri, Commander of the Central Firefighting Unit and several Central Firefighting Unit officers, along with some representatives of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

