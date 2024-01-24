Dr. Menk will join UAE preachers Ahmed Hamad and Sheikh Ayaz Housee in speaking to youngsters between the ages of 13 and 19 years old. Titled Torch Bearers, the event will last from 8.30am to 12.30pm and include interactive talks, games and a screening of inspirational short films.

In the evening, the three leaders will be joined by UAE grand mufti Dr. Mohammed to host a session titled Healing Hearts. Beginning at 7.30pm, the event will have separate seating for ladies and a kids corner for families.

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Menk had said that he considers Dubai his second home as he travels to the Emirates often. Known for his wit, humour, and engaging lectures, Dr Menk has millions of followers on social media and his conferences in the city have thousands of attendants.

