ABU DHABI - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has contributed a donation of AED5 million to the Faraj Fund of the Ministry of Interior as part of the "Farajat" initiative.

This support enabled the release of 85 financially insolvent inmates and convicts from penal and correctional institutions across the UAE.

The donation aligns with the country's celebrations of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad and emphasises the initiative's commitment to community well-being.

Khalil Dawood Badran, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Faraj Fund, extended his gratitude to Dubai Islamic Bank, acknowledging its pivotal role in supporting humanitarian initiatives. He highlighted the contribution's impact on alleviating the suffering of inmates and their families while advancing the Fund's strategic goals.

Dubai Islamic Bank reaffirmed its dedication to fostering charitable efforts and strengthening partnerships with national institutions, such as the Faraj Fund.