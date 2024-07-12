Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has launched the Emirati-Russian Psychology Dictionary, the first of its kind locally, regionally, and globally. The initiative is part of the international strategic partnership between the organisation and Ural Federal University - Russia, aimed at fostering collaboration in the fields of psychology and psychiatry. The dictionary addresses the knowledge needs and achieves the desired goals for learners in both Arabic and Russian.

Several local UAE entities participated in the launch of the dictionary, including UAE University, the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, Government Empowerment - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Media Network, Abu Dhabi Public Health - Department of Health, and the Statistics Centre.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, expressed his happiness with the launch of the dictionary and the pioneering achievement of the organisation in preparing this groundbreaking scientific project. He stated that this is part of the organisation's future-oriented approach.

He added, “Upon reviewing the Arabic and foreign scientific literature, it became clear that the Arabic and Russian libraries lack a specialised and comprehensive scientific dictionary that addresses scientific concepts in theoretical, applied, and practical branches of psychology in both Arabic and Russian. Researchers and translators in psychological sciences face challenges in translating psychological concepts in both languages. Therefore, the dictionary serves as a reliable reference that can be utilised in translation processes and scientific research.”

Al Humaidan explained that the launch of the dictionary facilitates the exchange of expertise between the two countries in the field of psychological sciences, enhances the internationalisation of education, develops cross-cultural cooperation, encourages joint research and educational activities, as well as provides detailed explanations and concepts for terms used in the field of psychology (in both Arabic and Russian) and enhancing communication and connection between psychology professionals.

The Emirati-Russian Psychology Dictionary is a vital scientific tool in psychological research, capable of enhancing understanding and communication in both Arabic and Russian. It contributes to facilitating the educational-learning and research process, helping learners and researchers better understand psychological concepts and exchange knowledge across cultures.

The dictionary enhances the social and cultural role of psychology in Emirati and Russian societies by providing psychological terms and concepts in both Arabic and Russian to raise public awareness of mental health issues and improve psychological care in the community. Given the significance of the Russian language in the field of psychology, which contains rich specialised scientific concepts, this dictionary aims to provide accurate translations and interpretations of Russian concepts used in psychology, thereby enriching knowledge and scientific exchange.