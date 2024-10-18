The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) held a series of roadshows in Saudi Arabian cities, Jeddah and Al Khobar, to showcase South Korea as a premiere travel destination for the kingdom’s travellers. More than 300 Saudi travel agents and tour operators participated.

The events saw seven leading Korean tourism and hospitality companies engaging with more than 300 Saudi travel agents and tour operators.

Attendees had the opportunity to connect with Korean industry experts, participate in interactive presentations, and learn more about South Korea’s diverse travel experiences, ranging from its vibrant cities to its cultural and natural attractions.

The delegation from South Korea featured key stakeholders from the tourism industry, including representatives from airlines, hotels, and destination management companies.

The participants were treated to a performance by Dasrum, Korea’s renowned traditional music group, whose performance brought a rich and immersive cultural aspect to the events.

KTO said its presentation highlighted South Korea’s unique blend of modernity and tradition, offering travellers a perfect mix of adventure, history, and leisure.

Jiman Jung, Regional Director of Korea Tourism Organization, said: “We are thrilled with the positive response from the Saudi travel trade community in both Jeddah and Al Khobar. South Korea offers a unique and unforgettable travel experience for Saudi tourists, whether they are seeking adventure, culture, or relaxation.

“These roadshows have been an important step in strengthening our ties with Saudi Arabia, and we are confident that the interest in Korea will continue to grow. We look forward to welcoming even more Saudi travellers to Korea in the coming months.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).