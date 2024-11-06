Qatar Tourism is making a significant impact at the prestigious World Travel Market (WTM) in London, held from 5th to 7th November 2024, by unveiling the latest advancements in Qatar’s tourism sector.

Leading a delegation of 33 industry partners and four corporate partners, Qatar Tourism aims to promote the country’s rapidly evolving tourism landscape to an international audience.

The two-storey pavilion presented by Visit Qatar, Qatar Tourism’s primary marketing arm, is the centerpiece of the showcase, providing a platform for the country to highlight its diverse tourism offerings, innovative projects, and commitment to becoming a global tourism hub.

Spanning 609 square metres, the Qatar pavilion is designed to reflect the country’s unique blend of modernity and cultural authenticity.

Visitors to the pavilion can experience various aspects of Qatar’s tourism, from luxury hospitality to cultural heritage and unique attractions.

The pavilion hosts a diverse range of Qatar’s premier establishments, including Rosewood Hotel Doha, Katara Towers Hospitality, Mandarin Oriental Doha.

These renowned properties are joined by several destination management companies and key organisations within the hospitality sector, which collectively showcase the range of high-quality accommodations, services, and attractions that Qatar offers. Additionally, Qatar’s four corporate partners including Qatar Airways, Discover Qatar, Katara Hospitality, and Qatar Calendar play an integral role in highlighting the country’s tourism infrastructure and events calendar.

The partnership with Qatar Airways underscores Qatar’s position as a leading air hub, while Discover Qatar promotes the country’s tourist packages and experiences. Katara Hospitality and Qatar Calendar offer a closer look at Qatar’s luxury hospitality options and year-round events, respectively.

The Qatar Tourism pavilion goes beyond traditional marketing by offering immersive cultural experiences designed to engage visitors and provide a deeper understanding of the country’s heritage and offerings.

At Heenat Salma Cultural Workshops, Qatar’s rich culture is showcased through workshops by Heenat Salma, a renowned cultural center that offers visitors insights into local arts, crafts, and traditions. These workshops are designed to give attendees a tangible connection to Qatar’s heritage.

The Visit Qatar Cafe, special cafe within the pavilion serves local delicacies, including Qinwan premium dates, a delicacy associated with Qatar’s culture. This interactive feature allows guests to experience Qatar’s culinary offerings, providing a sensory experience that complements the destination’s visual appeal.

At the pavilion, Qatar’s tourism development is also highlighted through Meryal Water Park, which features the world’s tallest water slide. This activation of Meryal Water Park is designed to promote Qatar as an emerging destination for family-friendly attractions and adventure tourism.The interactive cutting -edge digital display at the pavilion promotes Qatar as an accessible and desirable destination for travelers.The interactive technology offers engaging content about Qatar’s tourism offerings, encouraging visitors to explore the country’s attractions, festivals, and hospitality services.

According to a statement issued on the occasion by Qatar Tourism, participation in prominent global events like WTM reflects Qatar Tourism’s ongoing commitment to elevating the country’s profile as a leading tourism destination. “WTM serves as a vital platform where tourism industry leaders, travel buyers, and key companies from around the world converge to explore emerging trends, share insights, and forge business relationships. By engaging with these stakeholders, Qatar Tourism is positioning the country as a premier destination for cultural tourism, luxury hospitality, and world-class experiences,” the statement said.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

