Doha: The Royal Thai Embassy in collaboration with Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future organised a project recently to enhance cooperation between Thailand and Qatar on sustainable mangrove conservation and the promotion of halal eco-tourism.

The delegation of Thai experts included Associate Prof Dr. Prateep Deungkae, Dean of the Faculty of Forestry, Kasetsart University; Assistant Prof Dr. Pasinee Worachananant, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Environment, Kasetsart University; and Daorung Jaijing, Director, Mangrove Conservation Division, Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

During the visit, Ambassador of Thailand to Qatar H E Sira Swangsilpa led the Thai delegation in discussions with key Qatari authorities, including the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, and Qatar University as well as representatives from the private sector and international organisations specialising in coastal ecosystem preservation.

The delegation also visited Qatar’s mangrove conservation sites, agricultural plantations, and eco-tourism locations in Al Thakira and Al Ruwais to observe conservation efforts, exchange expertise, and explore potential areas for collaboration.

These exchanges aimed to support the development of mangrove conservation policies and initiatives in Qatar through cooperation between Thailand and Qatar.

As part of the programme, the Royal Thai Embassy, in collaboration with Earthna, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Qatar University, hosted a seminar titled, “Mangrove Conservation in Qatar: Towards a Practicable Action Plan’ on February 17 at Qatar Foundation Headquarters. The seminar commenced with opening remarks by Yousef Al Hamar, Director of Wildlife Department, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, who underscored the environmental significance of mangroves and coastal ecosystem.

Ambassador Swangsilpa also delivered remarks highlighting the event’s role in advancing cooperation between Thailand and Qatar on balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Thai experts shared insights and lessons learned from Thailand’s mangrove afforestation and conservation initiatives.

The seminar including representatives from key Qatari institutions such as the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar Foundation, and Qatar University as well as representative from Unesco and private sector entities, including Agrico Farm and Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som.

Following the study visit, Thai and Qatari experts engaged in discussions, exchanging observations and identifying key areas for future collaboration. Both sides recognised opportunities for joint initiatives in biodiversity conservation, coastal nursery management, educational outreach on the benefits of mangroves, and the development of eco-tourism infrastructure in Qatar.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

