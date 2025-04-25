DUBAI: Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said that Dubai tourism has enjoyed a 3% year-on-year growth during Q1 2025.

“Whereas we have already come back in 2023 with record numbers, and it was a great year for us, 2024 saw a 9 % growth in terms of visitation. We had about 18.72 million (overnight visitors) that came into Dubai. And so far, the first quarter of this year is 3% ahead, which means we keep raising the benchmark,’’ Kazim told a press conference organised by RX Global, the organisers of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) today in collaboration with the event’s strategic partners: the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Emirates, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Al Rais Travel, to unveil plans for the upcoming edition, which will take place next week, from 28 April to 1 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Dubai is proud to continue its long-term strategic collaboration with the internationally renowned Arabian Travel Market (ATM) as its host destination, highlighting our commitment to advancing Dubai’s position as one of the leading global cities for business and leisure, a goal central to the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33,'' he said.

‘’The success of Dubai’s tourism sector is a testament to visionary leadership and the strength of longstanding public-private partnerships - a model that continues to propel us forward. Major events like ATM are pivotal to our tourism strategy, as we look beyond traditional tourism pathways by driving innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and new economic opportunities.

This year’s ATM theme resonates with our vision for sustainable growth, reflecting our physical connectivity, as well as the digital and human connections that fuel progress in our industry,'' he added.

“The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism will be joined by more than 125 stakeholders at ATM 2025, showcasing our dynamic ecosystem and the collaborative spirit that defines our city’s approach to tourism. Through our robust Hosted Buyers Programme, we will also welcome over 300 buyers from 39 countries, to experience Dubai's unparalleled hospitality first-hand.

‘’Together, we look forward to engaging with global leaders and industry experts, exchanging insights, exploring transformative trends, and forming new partnerships that will shape the future of travel and tourism.”

Bringing together professionals and leaders from all travel sectors and verticals including leisure, business events (MICE), luxury and corporate travel sectors, ATM is where entrepreneurs and industry leaders from high growth and emerging markets across MENA, Asia and Africa unite with professionals from the Worlds most established and mature markets to drive innovation, investment and partnerships.

Securing USD2.5 billion in industry deals, the event enables participants to forge global networks and discover emerging opportunities and innovations in the travel and tourism ecosystem.

ATM 2025 will showcase over 2,800 exhibiting companies with 17% from the Middle East and 83% from the rest of the world, and is set to welcome 55,000 attendees from 161 countries. The event has achieved a near 12% year-on-year increase in exhibitor participation, making it the largest edition to date, now spanning 14 halls.

The 32nd edition of ATM will focus on the theme: “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”, exploring how the future of tourism will be shaped by connectivity across borders, industries, and communities. The theme will be reflected across all show verticals, from the ATM Conference programme and ATM Travel Tech to exclusive networking events and the diverse portfolio of global exhibitors showcased.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director for the Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Connectivity is increasingly recognised as the driving force behind the future of travel and tourism. Tourism evolves as the world connects, and now, more than ever, collaboration among key stakeholders, including governments, airlines, travel agencies, hospitality leaders, and local communities, has become essential to shaping a thriving and more sustainable industry.

This year’s show is expected to see notable growth in participation from key regions, including Asia, which is the fastest-growing region at ATM with a projected 20% year-on-year increase in exhibitors, the Middle East, which has increased by over 15%, Europe, up by over 12% and Africa and the Americas, which are growing steadily, reflecting the rising demand across the global tourism industry. Enhanced regional connectivity and stronger links with international markets play a key role.

Surrounded by the world's fastest-growing travel markets, Dubai is the ideal location to explore the power of connectivity. Renowned for its world-leading aviation sector, a vast array of attractions, and favourable business environment, Dubai is a global centre for industry leaders to collaborate, innovate, and unlock new opportunities in travel and tourism.