Muscat: The restriction over Pakistani airspace announced for Indian airlines will result in longer routes and potential disruptions, including to Gulf countries, some airlines have warned.

In a statement, Air India announced potential disruptions to its international flight schedules following the restriction of Pakistan’s airspace to Indian carriers. The move is expected to affect routes to and from North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East, with some flights now taking extended alternative paths.

In an official statement, the airline expressed regret over the inconvenience, emphasising that the situation is beyond its control. “Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure,” the post read. “We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority.”

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights by contacting Air India's helpline at 011 69329333 or 011 69329999, or by visiting the airline’s website at airindia.com.

