THE 7th Edition of the Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari, themed “Hike & Dine in the Clouds,” has set a new standard for tourism excellence in Ekiti State, Nigeria. Over 1,000 adventurers, nature enthusiasts, dignitaries, and celebrities converged on Sagbonke Mountain, in Efon-Alaaye on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

The event, organized by Discover Ekiti Tourism Club in collaboration with the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development and the Efon-Alaaye-in-Council, was a resounding success.

Participants embarked on a thrilling hike through trails blanketed in cloud mist and rolling green hills, culminating in a luxurious “Dine in the Clouds” feast at the summit.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who flagged off the hike, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Ekiti’s tourism sector into a world-class industry.

He emphasized the importance of tourism in driving economic growth and showcasing the state’s rich heritage.

The overwhelming turnout is a testament to the growing momentum behind Ekiti’s eco-tourism revolution.

The success of the 7th Edition of the Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari has cemented Efon-Alaaye and the Mountain of Clouds as a rising star in Nigeria’s eco-tourism landscape, heralding a new dawn for tourism in Ekiti State.

With the support of sponsors and the state government, the event promises to continue showcasing the state’s natural beauty and cultural heritage to the world.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, hailed the overwhelming turnout and praised the growing momentum behind Ekiti’s eco-tourism revolution. Michael Peculiar Ekiran, Founder of Discover Ekiti Tourism Club and Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism Development, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the state government, corporate sponsors, and the Efon community for their invaluable support.

