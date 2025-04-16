Doha, Qatar: Mwani Qatar has officially wrapped up the 2024-2025 cruise season at Doha Port, Qatar’s main gateway to Marine Tourism, marking a milestone year filled with record-breaking achievements.

The port welcomed 396,265 visitors across 87 cruise calls, reflecting a 5 percent increase in passenger numbers and a 19 percent rise in ship visits compared to last season, underscoring the steady growth and rising demand for cruise tourism to Doha.

The season concluded with the maiden call of Norwegian Sky, operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, to Doha Port’s cruise terminal. The season saw a diverse array of international cruise liners anchoring at the port, along with a surge in luxury vessels designating Doha as a primary port of call in the Arabian Gulf. This highlights the trust of global cruise operators in the port’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and seamless services.

Among the notable cruise ships welcomed during the season were Mein Schiff 4, MSC Euribia, AIDAprima, Costa Smeralda, and Celestyal Journey. The season was further marked by the inaugural visits of five cruise liners to Qatar, highlighting the continued expansion of global cruise itineraries and the rising appeal of Doha as a sought-after tourist destination.

In partnership with Qatar Tourism and other key stakeholders, Mwani Qatar ensured an exceptional arrival experience for passengers. This included streamlined transport services, modern reception areas, fast and efficient procedures, and multilingual information points all contributing to an elevated visitor experience.

Mwani Qatar attributed the season’s success to strong coordination among all involved parties, which helped maintain smooth operations and uphold the highest standards of safety and quality, a testament to the port’s operational excellence and full readiness.

The company extended heartfelt thanks to its partners and teams for their contributions and reaffirmed its commitment to developing the marine tourism sector and attracting more visitors in line with Qatar’s growing reputation as a world-class travel destination.

Doha Port’s cruise terminal, managed by Mwani Qatar, is among the most modern in the region. Ideally located just minutes from key attractions like the National Museum of Qatar, Souq Waqif, and Msheireb Downtown Doha, the terminal offers cruise passengers the chance to explore Qatar’s cultural landmarks even during short stays, significantly enhancing the city’s value as a top-tier travel destination.

The Peninsula Newspaper