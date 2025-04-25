AMMAN — A new tourist train service will begin operating in Mafraq on Saturday, marking the launch of the first heritage rail trips in the governorate.

Organised by the Jordan Hejaz Railway Corporation (JHR) in partnership with the Rahab Municipality, the initiative aims to promote domestic tourism and revive interest in Jordan's historical and cultural landmarks.

The journey will offer more than just scenic views, as passengers will be greeted at the station by a traditional Mafraq folklore group performing cultural dances celebrating the region's rich heritage, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The itinerary includes visits to Rahab's centuries-old churches and its famous mosaic relics, symbols of the Kingdom's religious and cultural diversity.

A traditional bazaar featuring local cuisine and handicrafts will also be part of the experience, where visitors will have the opportunity to sample regional dishes and purchase artisanal products while supporting local producers and communities.

"This journey is part of our broader vision to expand the role of the railway in heritage tourism," said JHR Director-General Zahi Khalil.

"By highlighting historically significant areas, we aim to create memorable experiences that also contribute to local development," Khalil added.

He stressed the importance of working with municipalities, community organisations and the private sector to create “meaningful” tourism experiences, noting that reviving railway stations as cultural landmarks is “central to preserving national memory.”

The Mafraq route is part of a series of heritage journeys planned by the corporation to reconnect Jordanians with their history through rail travel and to showcase the Kingdom's diverse cultural and geographical identity, Petra added.

