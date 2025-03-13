This draft, prepared in coordination with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, comes in implementation of the provisions of Law No. 6 of 2014 which regulates real estate development. It aims to provide a legislative framework for recording data on the real estate units delineated on the map and for documenting the rights and legal dispositions that apply to them.

The Cabinet decided to take the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events between the government of Qatar and the government of Sierra Leone.

The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft MoU between Qatar’s National Planning Council and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics for cooperation and exchange of expertise in the field of statistics, a draft MoU for cooperation on reforming public administration and enhancing its capabilities in the field of qualifying and developing human resources between the government of Qatar and the government of Morocco, and a draft MoU between the Qatar Financial Information Unit of Qatar and the Financial Information Unit of Libya regarding cooperation in the field of combating money laundering crimes.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing three reports and taking the appropriate decisions in their regard. The reports included the first semi-annual report on the progress made in implementing the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030, a report on the results of the participation of Qatar’s delegation, headed by Minister of Labour, in the Global Labor Market Conference, and a report on the results of the participation of Qatar’s delegation, headed byMinister of Public Health, in the Arab Health Conference and Exhibition 2025.

