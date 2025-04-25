Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 is gearing up for its official opening in Durban from 13 to 15 May, with Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay) kicking things off on 12 May. Excitement is already building after this week’s media launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium, where Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, KwaZulu-Natal leaders and tourism stakeholders highlighted the event’s growing role in driving inclusive economic growth, innovation and regional collaboration.

This year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba theme, “Unlimited Africa,” positions the continent as a destination of limitless potential and ambition.

In her keynote address at the media launch, De Lille described Indaba as: "Not just a trade show – it is a platform to reshape narratives, forge powerful connections, and unlock shared value across our continent."

Value of Africa’s Travel Indaba

The event will once again offer buyers a one-stop opportunity to source a diverse range of tourism products and experiences from across the continent. With more than 1,200 exhibitors from 26 African countries and 908 vetted international buyers representing 55 global markets, over 7,430 confirmed business-to-business meetings have already been scheduled.

Exhibitors benefit from direct access to global decision-makers and a high-return environment for launching new products, forming strategic partnerships, and entering new markets. In 2024, more than 24,000 business meetings took place at the Indaba.

The platform is also a springboard for SMMEs through mentorship and international exposure, helping emerging businesses connect with global buyers and media.

For the media, Africa’s Travel Indaba offers rich, untold stories of community upliftment, innovation, and tourism-driven economic impact. Journalists gain access to keynote sessions, briefings, and interviews with tourism leaders, with opportunities to spotlight emerging destinations and local entrepreneurs.

Economic impact in KwaZulu-Natal

Last year, Africa’s Travel Indaba generated R226m in direct economic activity in Durban, with an additional R333m across KwaZulu-Natal, while creating more than 1,000 job opportunities.

Speaking at the event, De Lille added: "We are even more excited about this year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba as it comes soon after we launched our new Global Campaign: ‘South Africa Awaits — Come Find Your Joy!’— a celebration of the country’s boundless energy, rich culture and extraordinary experiences.

"Our mission is to ensure that all visitors come to find their joy across the length and breadth of South Africa and discover all our diverse tourism offerings and our hidden gems in every little town, dorpie and township."

Dr. Sibusiso Ndebele, Board Chairperson of the KZN Tourism and Film Authority, said: “After hosting Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) for more than 30 years, we are delighted to be the host province for ATI 2025.

"This prestigious tourism exhibition is the perfect platform to showcase the destination’s offerings to the thousands of tourism buyers coming from all over the world who’ll be looking for exciting tourism destinations to sell and package to their customers.

"ATI also benefits our emerging tourism entrepreneurs who will have an opportunity to make valuable connections with the global trade that can propel their tourism businesses to greater heights.

"Over the years, we have also spearheaded our Tourism Ambassador programme that gives tourism students opportunities to be on the frontline of tourism and play a pivotal role in welcoming our guests to KZN. We remain hopeful to host the event for the next few decades and make KwaZulu-Natal Africa’s Travel Indaba’s permanent home."

Councillor Nkosenhle Madlala, chairperson of Governance and Human Capital in the eThekwini Metro, added: “As we embark on our preparations for Africa’s Travel Indaba, we are not only celebrating our vibrant culture and stunning landscapes but also reaffirming our unwavering spirit and resilience.

"Durban stands ready to showcase our hospitality and commitment to excellence in the global tourism sector. Together, let us make this event a momentous occasion that reflects our pride and potential.”

Key highlights for 2025 include:

• BONDay (Business Opportunity Networking Day) connecting ideas with opportunity.

• AI and tech-focused sessions exploring digital transformation in tourism.

• Cross-border tourism collaboration forums supporting regional growth.

• 12 independent airlines and an Airline Pavilion aimed at expanding African air access.

With the G20 Summit taking place on African soil for the first time this year, Africa’s Travel Indaba will also act as a platform for positioning the continent as a leader in global tourism dialogue and event hosting.

De Lille concluded: “Tourism is not a side act in our economic story – it is centre stage. We invite all delegates to come experience the might of the African continent’s tourism sector while enjoying South Africa’s hospitality in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. South Africa awaits – Come find your joy.”

