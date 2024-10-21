The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) has begun a tour of China that is aimed at bolstering the emirate’s reputation as a global tourism hub. The tour that will run until October 26, will cover key cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Beijing, a report said.

Led by Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi, Director General of the Department, the delegation seeks to foster greater cooperation and strengthen partnerships with prominent operators and leaders in China’s tourism sector, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

The delegation will also work on formalising agreements and memorandums to promote mutual understanding and collaboration in tourism, while highlighting the latest and most significant tourist attractions and projects in Ajman.

Al Hashemi affirmed the department’s commitment to expanding avenues of cooperation and establishing new communication channels on both regional and international fronts.

These initiatives, he added, are designed to solidify Ajman’s standing as a top-tier tourist destination and promote its growing tourism and leisure sector.

“This is aligned with the Ajman Tourism Development Department’s overarching strategy to support and enhance all aspects of tourism development, contributing to the achievement of Ajman’s future goals and government agenda,” he noted.

