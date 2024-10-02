Egis, a global leader in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services, has announced its integral role in the AED10 billion ($2.72 billion) expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai.

As part of this ambitious plan, Egis, as the lead engineering and architectural consultant, will leverage its extensive expertise in delivering world-class infrastructure projects to contribute to the creation of the largest purpose-built exhibition venue of its kind in the region.

Upon completion of the expansion, DEC will span 1.2 km and will include an impressive 180,000 sq m of exhibition space designed to host global events and drive the future of business tourism in Dubai.

As lead engineering consultant, Egis will be responsible for overseeing a wide range of services including architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design.

According to Egis, the scope of work includes critical aspects such as value engineering, sustainability, compliance with statutory and legal requirements, and the integration of Building Information Modelling (BIM) to ensure precision in project execution.

With a commitment to futuristic and innovative design, Egis is supporting Dubai's transformation into a future-ready destination for international events, underscoring its strategic importance in the region’s long-term economic vision.

Amer Al Farsi, the Assistant Vice President of Real Estate Development at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), said: "Aligned with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan and building on DWTC’s existing regional leadership and world-class event hosing facilities, Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) expansion, will drive the next stage of MICE sector evolution."

"The DEC masterplan will see the venue expanded over three strategic phases which will bring the total amount of indoor exhibition space to 180,000 sqm, featuring 26 halls on a single contiguous level that spans 1.2km, with the ability to hold one mega event or multiple events simultaneously," he explained.

"Upon completion, DEC will be the largest, purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the wider region and will solidify Dubai’s standing as one of the top three global destinations for tourism and business, reinforcing the city’s role as a model of innovation and opportunity on the global stage. We are excited about our collaboration with Egis and look forward to leveraging their expertise as we move towards realising our vision for DEC," he added.

Gurminder Sagoo, the Country Managing Director of UAE at Egis, said the DEC was set to redefine the event experience in the region.

"Working in collaboration with our client, Dubai World Trade Centre and their appointed contractor, we remain focused on delivering a fast-tracked sustainable design solution that is future ready. The DEC expansion reflects Dubai’s commitment to being an innovative hub for economic growth, shaping the future of global business networking right here in the UAE, whilst setting new standards for event infrastructure across the Middle East," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).