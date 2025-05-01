AMMAN — The tourism sector has posted substantial first-quarter results in 2025, drawing 1.508 million international visitors and generating JD1.217 billion in tourism revenues during January and February, according to official figures.

The Q1 2025 Executive Programme Report for the Economic Modernisation Vision (2023–2025), cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, a major contributor to the sector’s rebound has been the expansion of low-cost air routes. In 2025, Jordan’s network now includes 25 direct routes, strengthening access from key international markets.

For the summer season, 20 direct flights will serve the capital, Amman. In the winter, five routes are set to operate to Aqaba and six to Amman.

“These developments are expected to bring in approximately 270,000 additional travelers over the year,” the report said.

The report said that the government has introduced a series of updated regulations to enhance the tourism business environment, including new instructions for electronic ticketing at museums and archaeological sites, and amendments to the unified ticketing system. Draft legislation has been submitted for approval covering hotel licensing, tourism offices, restaurant operations, and sectoral associations.

The report also details progress on several major tourism development projects, including Yarmouk Forest Reserve, the South Beach development project in Aqaba and the Aviation Heritage Museum.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).