Madinah: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque said that the Prophet's Mosque received more than 5.9 million worshippers last week, amid integrated and high-quality services, allowing crowds to perform their prayers smoothly and efficiently.



The authority-issued statistics showed that 598,939 visited the Prophet Mohammed's tomb, and 254,209 visitors performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, as per organizational procedures that control the movement of the crowds and schedule times for optional prayers for men and women.

It also reported that 9,172 older people and people with disabilities benefited from the services granted to them last week. Visitors who benefited from the guidance services reached 22,627, and translation services 157,464, while 12,884 sought information at the Prophet's Mosque's library.



There were 153,068 gifts presented to visitors, and 61,207 benefited from transportation services.

Some 180,880 bottles of Zamzam water and 226,193 Iftar meals were distributed in corridors of the mosque designated for people who had been fasting.