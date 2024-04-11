RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif has extended the congratulations of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Ministry of Interior personnel for the successful implementation of security and organizational plans for the Umrah season.



During a meeting with senior officials and leaders of security sectors in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz highlighted the critical role of the wise leadership's support and guidance in the successful execution of the ministry's plans, ensuring a secure and comfortable environment for Umrah performers and worshippers.



He emphasized the significance of collaboration among government entities and the impact of technology and AI applications in enhancing security operations. This advanced approach facilitated crowd management with professionalism and meticulousness while ensuring the security and safety of all worshippers.



Prince Abdulaziz acknowledged the dedication and efforts of the security personnel in maintaining peace and security for citizens, residents, and visitors throughout the Kingdom, and passed on the leadership's greetings to all security personnel.

