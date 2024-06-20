BEIJING — Saudi Arabia inaugurated its pavilion as the guest of honor at the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) in China on Wednesday. The Beijing book fair, the world’s second largest book fair, will run through June 23.



The Saudi delegation participating in the book fair includes representatives from various cultural entities such as the Heritage Commission, Culinary Arts Commission, Ministry of Investment, King Abdulaziz Foundation, King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, King Abdulaziz Public Library, and Saudi Publishers Association.



The Saudi participation, under the leadership of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, aims to showcase the country's cultural heritage to the Chinese audience and promote investment opportunities in the cultural sector. Dr. Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, emphasized that the Kingdom’s participation is focused on enhancing cultural dialogue, strengthening the bond between the two countries, and fostering cooperation in literature and the arts.



During the five-day event, the Kingdom’s pavilion will feature diverse cultural programs, including seminars, dialogue sessions, display of books, manuscripts, artefacts from the Kingdom, and traditional performing arts. A special Saudi dinner event will be hosted, featuring local dishes and performing arts from various regions of the Kingdom. Additionally, there will be displays of Saudi fashions and a section dedicated to the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China.



The Beijing International Book Fair, established in 1986, is organized by the China National Publications Import and Export Group. It attracts over 2,600 exhibitors from 100 countries, making it the most influential book fair in China and Asia.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).