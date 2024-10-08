The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that each of the 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj exercise, whether through state pilgrim boards or private tour operators, will receive a refund of 150 Saudi Riyals (about N60,000).

This was revealed during a virtual meeting between the commission and private tour operators, where they were updated on resolutions following the assumption of office by the Hajj body’s acting chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, on October 2.

As for the 2022 Hajj, only private tour operators who camped in Field Office 18 will receive a collective refund of 62,602 Saudi Riyals for poor feeding during the Masha’ir period.

The meeting was chaired by NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi. According to the commission’s Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, the session covered new developments from both Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, as well as decisions from NAHCON’s second executive meeting under its new leadership.

Elegushi announced that the Saudi authorities have reduced the number of tour operator lead companies permitted to spearhead the 2025 Hajj from 20 to 10. Each company must register a minimum of 2,000 pilgrims to qualify for Hajj visa approval.

Regarding refunds, Elegushi shared that all 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims from the 2023 Hajj will receive a refund of 150 Saudi Riyals. “NAHCON has already begun working on making these payments,” he stated.

He also addressed the 2022 Hajj refunds, noting that the commission is still awaiting more details. However, tour operators who camped at Field Office 18 will collectively receive 62,602 Saudi Riyals as a refund for poor feeding.

Additionally, Elegushi confirmed that there will be no concessionary exchange rate from the government for Hajj fare payments in 2025, whether through state or private operators.

Concerning the alleged N17 billion owed to private tour operators from the 2024 Hajj caution deposit of N25 million, Elegushi clarified that NAHCON received N2.75 billion from 110 companies registered for the 2024 Hajj. This amount included a rollover of N1.25 billion from the 2023 Hajj. While 30 companies requested refunds amounting to N750 million, which have been paid, the remaining balance in NAHCON’s custody is N750 million for undecided tour operators.

Furthermore, Elegushi announced that NAHCON has approved the option for private tour operators to use bank guarantees as an alternative to the N40 million caution deposit for the 2025 Hajj. Operators who have already made a cash deposit may request to collect it and present a bank guarantee instead.

The registration deadline for tour operators has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 11, to allow for registration through either bank guarantees or cash deposits.

Elegushi advised operators opting for bank guarantees to raise a bank draft for the caution deposit amount, which they can retrieve once the bank guarantee is ready, even after the registration deadline. He expressed concern about time limitations, citing them as the reason for his advice.

