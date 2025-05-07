The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it is taking immediate steps to address ongoing woes that have disrupted hundreds of flights at Newark Liberty International Airport since April 28.

The FAA said it is increasing air traffic controller staffing and adding three new, high-bandwidth telecommunications connections and deploying a temporary backup system to the Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control that handles Newark traffic that will provide redundancy during the switch to a more reliable fiber-optic network.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)