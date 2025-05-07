Dangote Packaging Limited (DPL) has announced plans to expand into the African export market, following a production capacity boost facilitated by new machinery being commissioned in the two manufacturing plants.

Chairman of DPL’s Board of Directors, Mr Robert Ade-Odiachi, disclosed the development during a strategic board meeting held on Wednesday.

The company, he said, is increasing its production from 36 million to 52 million polypropylene bags per month and is on course to increase that figure in the coming years.

“With the current increase in production capacity, DPL is ready to explore markets across West, Central, and Southern Africa.

“Once domestic demand is met, it is only logical to channel our surplus to new territories. To this end, we have engaged an export team to lead the charge,” Ade-Odiachi said.

He stressed that the company’s entry into export markets would be backed by world-class standards.

“We are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, skilled manpower, and robust systems. Our product quality is unmatched, and our pricing remains competitive,” he added.

Ade-Odiachi also hinted at the possibility of offering trade concessions to fast-track market penetration in target export regions.

DPL’s expansion is part of a wider strategic alignment with the growing demands of the Dangote Group’s industrial portfolio. The increase in production is expected to support the Group’s internal supply chain while also positioning DPL as a regional packaging powerhouse.

“With our refinery and petrochemical plants now supplying key raw materials, we have achieved self-sufficiency, further reinforcing our long-term growth prospects,” Mr Ade-Odiachi said.

Also speaking at the meeting, Dangote Group Treasurer and DPL Board Member, Alhaji Mustapha Matawalle, stressed the economic benefits of the expansion.

“This is not just about market dominance and revenue generation,” he said. “It’s also about creating jobs and boosting Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings through export activity.”

He further commended DPL’s commitment to Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental (HSSE) standards, noting that operations remain fully compliant with regulatory expectations.

The company’s new push follows the commissioning of advanced machinery in April, an event where DPL Managing Director, Mr Sai Prakash, described the equipment as cutting-edge and pivotal to enhanced productivity and product quality.

“With our rapidly expanding capabilities, stepping into the African market is a natural and timely progression,” Sai Prakash said.

