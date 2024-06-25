RIYADH — Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) has announced the introduction of an innovative performing arts centre, which is the first cultural asset of the newly announced Qiddiya City. The centre is poised to receive over 800,000 visits every year.



The centre includes the world's first multi-use gaming and esports district, the multi-sports Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, the motorsport track, the Dragon Ball theme park, and Aquarabia, the first water theme park of its kind in Saudi Arabia.



Abdullah Aldawood, managing director of Qiddiya Investment Company, said: "Qiddiya City is more than just the home of entertainment and sports, it is also a leader in the preservation and promotion of Saudi culture. For this reason, we are thrilled to announce the addition of the Qiddiya Performing Arts Centre to Qiddiya City."



He pointed out that the city will be a beacon of creativity and innovation that will elevate Saudi Arabia's cultural landscape to new heights. With its ground-breaking modern design, pioneering technology, and commitment to nurturing talent, the centre embodies the spirit of Qiddiya City as a place where imagination knows no bounds.



The centre hosts more than 260 indoor and outdoor shows and events each year. More than 3,000 seats are spread across three halls, each offering a 360-degree experience that fuses physical and digital elements.



The centre will also host pioneering productions of traditional theatre to promote young Saudi talent and provide educational opportunities for writers, producers, and actors, aiming to inspire pride in Saudi culture and heritage.



The performing arts centre will stimulate economic growth by creating thousands of career opportunities across more than 100 job categories in the creative and cultural sector.



A rooftop sky garden, art galleries, and green spaces will expand the cultural experience, while the centre's distinctive architecture will serve as a symbol of civic identity. The dramatic setting of the building is a tribute to the performances it will host. The promenade walk extending across the Tuwaiq cliffs will lead to a shaded section beneath the centre offering a viewing platform across the city. This section will act as an extension of the centre’s microclimate that begins with a waterfall in the centre’s lobby and cools the surrounding neighborhood.

