Egypt’s Minister of Culture, Nevine El-Kilany, has announced free admission to all national and artistic museums affiliated with the Ministry of Culture for several days, starting May 15, in celebration of International Museum Day on May 18.

“Opening our museums for free on this occasion reflects the Ministry of Culture’s belief in the crucial role museums play in fostering cultural and artistic awareness, showcasing our artistic treasures, and encouraging interaction among diverse segments of society,” El-Kilany stated.

She invited all citizens and residents to visit the museums, participate in the various events and activities, and discover Egypt’s artistic and historical legacy.

Waleed Kanoush, Head of the Fine Arts Department and the Cultural Development Fund at the ministry specified that museums under the Fine Arts Department will be open for free from May 17 to 19, while the Naguib Mahfouz Museum and the Umm Kulthum Museum, both under the Cultural Development Fund, will welcome visitors from May 15 to 20.|

A diverse program awaits visitors at the Ministry’s museums, including seminars, workshops, guided tours, and art exhibitions. The Ahmed Shawki Museum will host a seminar on “Heritage and Museums in Modern Poetry” on May 18, exploring the significance of museums in society. On the same day, the Mansoura National Museum will hold an art exhibition titled “Painting and Artist.”

Other activities include a tour and lecture on the history of museums at the Prince Mohammed Waheed-Eddin Selim Museum, a seminar on “Museums: A Window on Art History” at the El Nasr Museum of Modern Art on May 21, art workshops for children at the Mohamed Nagy Museum on May 18, and educational activities for children from orphanages at the Mahmoud Said Museums Centre in Alexandria from May 17 to 19.

Museums across Egypt, from the Al-Sirah Al-Hilaliyyah (Hilali Epic) Museum in Qena Governorate to the Taha Hussein Museum in Cairo, will also be participating in the celebrations with special programs and free admission.

