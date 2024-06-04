Zayed International Airport organised an art show featuring the series “Safe Trip” and “I Met a Traveller from an Antique Land,” which will be part of the art collection on display at the newly launched terminal.

The art show was attended by Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan Al Nahyan; Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, and Sherine Al-Maskari, Director of Protocol.

Sheikha Fakhra bint Diab bin Saif Al Nahyan received a Certificate of Appreciation from the CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports for the artistic works of Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan Al Nahyan. The visit included a tour of the Zayed International Airport.

The “Safe Trip” artwork collection is an artistic mixture inspired by famous international paintings in airline advertising. Alyazia added artistic touches to it to embark on a qualitative journey with art. Her art works are a unique experience showcasing the extent of interaction with art.

The “Safe Trip” collection toured at a solo exhibition at the Casa Arabe in Madrid, Spain.

The “I Met a Traveller from an Antique Land” show was previously exhibited at the “PI Artworks” Gallery in London, United Kingdom.

The collection “Safe Trip” and “I Met a Traveler from an Antique Land” were also displayed at the “Contemporary Inscriptions” exhibition, at the Bayt Al-Sinnari (affiliated with the Library of Alexandria), an historical landmark in Sayeda Zeinab, Cairo.